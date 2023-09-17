trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2663698
NewsBusinessCompanies
MARK CUBAN

Mark Cuban's Million-Dollar Misstep: Billionaire Loses $870K In Crypto Scam

The incident occurred on September 12, and preliminary assessment indicated that the unauthorised transactions involved Ethereum ($ETH), Tron ($TRON), and Polygon ($MATIC) cryptocurrency. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 17, 2023, 06:39 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mark Cuban's Million-Dollar Misstep: Billionaire Loses $870K In Crypto Scam file photo

New Delhi: Mark Cuban, an American businessman, investor, film producer, and television personality, lost about $8,70,000 to a crypto scam late on September 15. On-chain sleuth Wazz first noticed the unusual transactions in the MetaMask cryptocurrency wallet labelled 'Mark Cuban 2' on EtherScan. The wallet had been inactive for more than five months, reports CryptoSlate.

"Lmao, did Mark Cuban's wallet just get drained? Wallet inactive for 160 days and all assets just moved," Wazz posted on X (formerly Twitter).


The news was first reported by DLNews. Cuban confirmed that he lost five Ethereum (ETH) tokens, worth around $8,170 at current prices. However, he also lost USD Coin (USDC), Polygon (MATIC), Lido staked Ethereum (stETH), and tokens from SuperRare and Ethereum Name Service, according to the report.

However, the billionaire was able to transfer approximately $2 million USDC from the wallet to Coinbase Custody, preventing the majority of assets from being stolen. Cuban claims he is "pretty sure" he downloaded a malicious version of MetaMask, which resulted in the hack. 

“I went on MetaMask for the first time in months. They must have been watching,” Cuban was quoted as saying.

He also stated that his MetaMask application "crashed a couple times", after which he locked his non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on OpenSea and removed all of his MATIC from the account. This is not the first time Cuban has experienced cryptocurrency losses. He lost an unspecified amount of assets when Iron Finance's TITAN stablecoin collapsed in a rumoured rug pull in 2021, the report said.

Meanwhile, global cryptocurrency exchange CoinEx has announced that its hot wallets were hacked and large amounts of digital assets stolen, which were used to support the platform's operations. 

The incident occurred on September 12, and preliminary assessment indicated that the unauthorised transactions involved Ethereum ($ETH), Tron ($TRON), and Polygon ($MATIC) cryptocurrency. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train