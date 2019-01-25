हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki India Q3 net profit dips 17.2% to Rs 1,489 crore

Maruti`s total revenue from operations rose nearly two percent to 196.68 billion rupees, the company said.

Maruti Suzuki India Q3 net profit dips 17.2% to Rs 1,489 crore

New Delhi: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Friday reported 17.21 percent decline in net profit at Rs 1,489.3 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,799 crore in the same period of previous fiscal.

Total income during the October-December quarter under review stood at Rs 20,585.6 crore as against Rs 19,528.1 crore in the year-ago period.

The company sold a total of 4,28,643 vehicles during the quarter, a marginal decline of 0.6 percent, over the same period the previous year, MSI said in a statement.

Maruti Suzuki shares were trading 6.85 percent down at Rs 6,555.40 on the BSE.

 

 

