Maruti Suzuki India Q4 net profit falls nearly 5%

The country`s biggest automaker, majority owned by Japan`s Suzuki Motor Corp, said it sold 458,479 vehicles in the three months ended March 31, down 0.7 percent from the same quarter last year.

Maruti Suzuki India Q4 net profit falls nearly 5%

Bengaluru: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Thursday posted a 4.6 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit, hurt by industry-wide weak demand.

Maruti Suzuki said profit came in at 17.96 billion rupees ($256.10 million), compared with 18.82 billion rupees a year earlier.

Maruti Suzuki said profit came in at 17.96 billion rupees ($256.10 million), compared with 18.82 billion rupees a year earlier.

The result compared with the 17.47 billion rupees average of 22 analysts` estimates compiled by Refinitiv Eikon.

Revenue from operations rose 1.4 percent to 214.59 billion rupees.

