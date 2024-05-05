Meet Man Who Built Rs 500 Crore Company With Just Rs 10,000 After 20 Failed Attempts

New Delhi: The road to success is rarely smooth and for Vikas D Nahar it was filled with more than 20 failures. Yet, he never let these setbacks dampen his spirit. After years of trial and error, he finally hit upon a venture that succeeded turning it into a company now valued at around Rs 500 crore.

Early Life & Education

Nahar was born into a family of farmers in Karnataka and his family traditionally grew coffee and black pepper. Growing up he was surrounded by family-run businesses. Hence, Nahar aspired to start his own venture. After completing his schooling, he went on to study computer science at Bangalore University and graduated in 2005. He then started his career as a senior import manager at the Jain Group. However, after some time he left his job and decided to complete his Masters in MBA at Symbiosis International University.

Experience at Satvikk Speciality Foods

After completing his MBA, he became the Managing Director at Satvikk Speciality Foods. Nahar's role in this company proved invaluable for gaining experience in business management. Even though Nahar faced numerous failures along the way, he remained resilient and never lost hope. His determination ultimately paid off and led him to build a successful business of his own.

Started own venture in 2016

Through years Nahar tried his hand at almost 20 different ventures but unfortunately none of them worked and eventually led to disappointment. Despite these setbacks he learned from each experience and kept pushing forward. Finally, in 2016 he decided to give it one more shot and started his new venture, Happilo. In an interview, he shared that he launched the business with just Rs 10,000 and a team of only two employees.

The Growth of Happilo

Now, Happilo has expanded its product range to include 40 different kinds of dried fruits. Further, the company offers 60 types of spices and 100 varieties of chocolates. Happilo’s valuation has skyrocketed from Rs 10,000 when it was found to an impressive Rs 500 crore today.