New Delhi: Verizon, on Tuesday (June 7), announced the appointment of Sowmyanarayan Sampath to Executive Vice President and CEO of Verizon Business, effective July 1, 2022. The American wireless network provider said in its statement that Sampath will succeed Tami Erwin, and will assume the role of Strategic Advisor to the CEO until the end of 2022. In his new role, he will report directly to Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg.

Sampath has been working with Verizon since 2014. He currently serves as Chief Revenue Officer for Verizon Business. According to the statement, he has been a decisive driving force behind the organizations’ commercial success, its culture of shared success and relentless focus on customer needs.

In an official statement, Vestberg said that Sampath brings more than two decades of experience in digital transformation and critical network infrastructure on behalf of business customers to his new role at Verizon, plus extensive knowledge of products and their role in powering enterprise growth and global security.

“I am proud of the Verizon Business team’s drive and continued growth as part of our customer-facing transformation model. Given Sampath’s distinguished Verizon tenure, this will be a seamless transition and I expect him to continue the business momentum,” he added.

On his appointment as the CEO of Verizon Business, Sampath said he is committed to ensuring that the company continues to build on the momentum and it had shared thus far.

"The time is now to disrupt the industry and stay laser focused on transformational outcomes for our customers and how Verizon serves their needs," he added.