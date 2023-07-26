Mehnat Rang Laya: This Girl Redefining Success, Become Youngest CEO Of A Tata Group Company, Net Worth Is Rs 1000 Crore

New Delhi: Avani Davda made history by becoming the youngest CEO of a Tata Group firm at a time when many others are still working out how to structure their careers. When Avani became the CEO of Starbucks, she was 33 years old. She graduated from the elite H.R. College of Commerce and Economics with a bachelor's degree and is originally from Mumbai.

With a master's in business administration from the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Avani improved her abilities even more. When Avani Davda joined the Tata Group in 2002 through their premier leadership programme, the Tata Administrative Services (TAS), her rise to fame began. (Also Read: From Government Employee To Business Tycoon: This Man Quit Secure Job To Pursue A Dream, Now His Net Worth Is Rs 18,000 Crore)

Her outstanding career was set up by this early contact with the Tata family. She put in a lot of effort throughout the years at several Tata businesses, including the prestigious TAJ Luxury Hotels (IHCL) and Tata Consumer Products Ltd, according to the Economic Times. (Also Read: '...What If Same Spoon Is Used For Non Veg': Sudha Murty Gets Trolled On Twitter)



cre Trending Stories

R. K. Krishna Kumar, Director of Tata Sons, was a close collaborator with Avani Davda and assisted her in achieving success. Recognising Avani's potential and exceptional qualities, Kumar appointed her to manage the joint venture between Tata Global Beverages Limited and Starbucks Coffee Company.

An crucial turning point for the Tata Group was reached with this pivotal decision, which elevated Avani to the position of CEO of Tata Starbucks.

As the Chief Executive Officer of Tata Starbucks Private Limited, a 50/50 joint venture between Starbucks Coffee Company and Tata Global Beverages Limited, Avani exhibited her leadership abilities.

Through her savvy leadership, she created a culture of growth and success, which led to the rapid expansion of over 85 Starbucks locations across India in just three years. The company made a name for itself in six significant metropolises and developed a reputation for offering an unrivalled coffeehouse experience.

Avani Davda took on a new challenge after serving as the CEO of Tata Starbucks for a successful period of time. At Godrej Nature's Basket Ltd, a division of Godrej Industries Ltd, she took on the responsibilities of managing director.

Again demonstrating her great leadership skills, she transformed and turned around the company starting in 2016. She led the company through challenging times with an emphasis on store-level profitability, and at the end of her term, she strategically sold the company before leaving the company in November 2019.