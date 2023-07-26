'...What If Same Spoon Is Used For Non Veg': Sudha Murty Gets Trolled On Twitter

New Delhi: In a recent episode of the YouTube series Khaane Mein Kaun Hai, author, and philanthropist Sudha Murty stated that one of her major worries is the prospect of using the same spoon for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes because she is a strict vegetarian.

While she admitted to being experimental in her career, she wasn't as adventurous in her eating habits. Now, this has sparked a discussion about culinary preferences and freedom of choice on social media. Even #SudhaMurty secured a place on X's trend list.

"I'm adventurous at work, not in the kitchen. Sudha Murty acknowledged, "I am truly quite afraid, and I don't even eat eggs or garlic.

She's troubled by the idea of cross-contamination. As a result, whenever she travels overseas, she is vigilant in looking for vegetarian restaurants or cooking for herself. She even has a bag with ready-to-eat foods, like poha, that can be quickly heated in water.

While some people on the internet concurred that bringing food from home is a good idea, others argued to the contrary.

"Many Indians take food with them when they travel overseas. Eating is a decision. Any elderly woman in our home who enjoys chatting is known as #sudhamurthy, a user commented.

We shouldn't make assumptions about others based on their dietary preferences or other personal habits. Another commenter suggested that we should concentrate on treating everyone with respect, regardless of their caste.