From Government Employee To Business Tycoon: This Man Quit Secure Job To Pursue A Dream, Now His Net Worth Is Rs 18,000 Crore

One of Infosys' seven co-founders is K. Dinesh. From 1981 through 2011, he was a member of Infosys' board. He left his position as the group leader for communication design, information systems, and quality in 2011.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 05:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau

From Government Employee To Business Tycoon: This Man Quit Secure Job To Pursue A Dream, Now His Net Worth Is Rs 18,000 Crore Image Courtesy: Infosys

New Delhi: In a remarkable tale of daring entrepreneurship, one man has defied all odds, leaving his secure government job to pursue a dream that has now transformed into a multi-billion rupee business venture. His courage and vision have catapulted him to unprecedented success and inspired countless others to follow their entrepreneurial aspirations.

Join us as we delve into the inspiring journey of this visionary individual who turned his back on convention and created an empire worth an astounding Rs 555,000 crores. (Also Read: '...What If Same Spoon Is Used For Non Veg': Sudha Murty Gets Trolled On Twitter)

Who Is K. Dinesh? 


One of Infosys' seven co-founders is K. Dinesh. From 1981 through 2011, he was a member of Infosys' board. He left his position as the group leader for communication design, information systems, and quality in 2011. (Also Read: How To Use WhatsApp On Your Smartwatch - 7 Points)

K Dinesh: Educational Background

Dinesh graduated from Bangalore University with a post-graduate degree in mathematics. The Karnataka State Open University conferred on him a PhD in literature in 2006.

K Dinesh: Role In Infosys

 

The organization's software quality processes attained world-class benchmarks under Dinesh's leadership as Head of Quality, including CMM Level 5 in 1999. He then sought to improve performance across the board for the organization.

It entailed adopting and putting into practise the Baldrige Framework and promoting cross-functional process improvement utilizing Motorola University's Six Sigma CFPM methodologies.

K Dinesh: Net Worth

As per several media reports, the net worth of K Dinesh is over Rs 18,000 crore.

 

 

