Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes elevates Santosh Iyer as head of sales and marketing

New Delhi: Luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz India Tuesday said it has elevated Santosh Iyer as head of sales and marketing with effect from July 1, 2019.

Iyer, who is currently Vice President of Customer Service and Corporate Affairs succeeds Michael Jopp who assumes the new responsibility of the head of sales and marketing at Mercedes-Benz, Malaysia.

Iyer has two decades of diverse experience in the Indian automobile domain spreading across sales, marketing, retail, customer service and corporate affairs.

He has been associated with Mercedes-Benz India since 2009.

