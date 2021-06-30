हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amul milk

Get ready to shell out more for milk as Amul hikes price

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) informed that the prices of milk has risen by Rs 2 per litre with effect from July 1.

Get ready to shell out more for milk as Amul hikes price
File photo

New Delhi: The popular milk brand Amul has hiked its prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR as well as in Gujarat's Ahmedabad and Saurashtra from July 1 due to a rise in input cost, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) announced on Wednesday, as per PTI.  

The GCMMF statement claimed that the revised the milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in markets of Ahmedabad and Saurashtra of Gujarat and the National Capital Region with effective from Thursday, July 1. The GCMMF who markets dairy products under the Amul brand in a statement said that the increase of Rs 2 per litre translates into 4 per cent hike in MRP (Maximum Retail Price) which is much lower than average food inflation.

"In the last 1.5 years, Amul has not made any price revision in its fresh milk category. Since then, due to rise in costs of energy, packaging, logistics, overall cost of operation has increased. Considering the rise in input costs, our member unions have also increased farmers' price in the range of Rs 45 to Rs 50 per kg fat which is more than 6 per cent over previous year," GCMMF said.

Noting that the cooperative as a policy passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and milk products to the milk producers, GCMMF said the price revision would help in sustaining remunerative milk prices to its milk producers and to encourage them for higher milk production. 

Amul milk
