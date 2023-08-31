trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2655814
NewsBusinessCompanies
RAHUL YADAV

Mumbai Court Rejects Pre-arrest Bail Plea Of Scamster Rahul Yadav, Look Out Circular Issued Against Housing.Com Founder

Yadav, who had founded housing.com a few years ago, and Saini had applied for a pre-arrest bail last week days after a Look Out Circular was issued against them, and their plea came up for hearing before the session court and was rejected.

Last Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 09:01 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mumbai Court Rejects Pre-arrest Bail Plea Of Scamster Rahul Yadav, Look Out Circular Issued Against Housing.Com Founder

Mumbai: A Mumbai court on Wednesday rejected the anticipatory bail application of 4B Networks Pvt Ltd founder Rahul Yadav, who is co-accused along with co-founder Sanjay Saini on charges of defrauding InterSpace Communications Pvt Ltd, of Rs 10 crore.

Yadav, who had founded housing.com a few years ago, and Saini had applied for a pre-arrest bail last week days after a Look Out Circular was issued against them, and their plea came up for hearing before the session court and was rejected.

Following a complaint by Inter Space Communications founder Vikas Omprakash Nowal earlier this month, the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) lodged a FIR on August 19, and started a probe into the high-profile matter.

The duo has been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and their homes and offices raided in Mumbai.

Nowal, who was paid only a part of his dues for a publicity campaign he ran for 4B Networks, hopes to recover the outstanding of Rs 7 crore plus interest piled up to over Rs 10 crore, pending for nearly 10 years.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train