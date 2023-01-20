topStoriesenglish
NewsBusinessCompanies
NETFLIX

Netflix boss steps down; Here's WHY

As a result of losing consumers in the first half of 2022, the company has been under pressure. Its stock, once a favourite on Wall Street, has decreased by about 38 percent in the previous 12 months.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 08:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Netflix Inc. co-founder and CEO Reed Hastings resigned from his position.
  • Reed Hastings was on the position of company's chief executive.
  • Netflix announced that it added 7.66 million subscribers in the fourth quarter.

Trending Photos

Netflix boss steps down; Here's WHY

New Delhi: In order to transfer the keys over to a longtime partner and co-CEO Ted Sarandos and chief operating officer Greg Peters, Netflix Inc. co-founder and CEO Reed Hastings resigned from his position as the company's chief executive. In after-hours trading, Netflix shares increased 6.1 percent to $335.05 as the pioneer of the streaming video also revealed that it had gained more customers than anticipated at the end of the previous year.

As a result of losing consumers in the first half of 2022, the company has been under pressure. Its stock, once a favourite on Wall Street, has decreased by about 38 percent in the previous 12 months. (Also Read: THIS company beats Apple to become no 1 brand in the world; check list of top 10)

Hastings will serve as executive chairman and share the role of chief executive with Sarandos and Peters. The decision, which is the result of ten years of board succession planning, is effective right away. Peters and Sarandos both received promotions in July 2020, which came at a difficult time for the business. (Also Read: Lost your device or it is being stolen? Google's upcoming Apple AirTag-rival will help in discovering locations)

Given Covid and previous difficulties in our business, it was a baptism by fire, according to Hastings. But they've both handled exceptionally well, so I think the board and I should compete for their replacement.

Hastings left as Netflix announced that it added 7.66 million subscribers in the fourth quarter, above Wall Street expectations of 4.57 million thanks to the success of "Harry & Meghan" and "Wednesday" in the competition to draw viewers for streaming television.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When philosopher, scholar Debendranath Tagore died in 1905
DNA Video
DNA: Wrestling Federation of India, a place of exploitation?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surgery' of 'Anti-India Mindset' of Western Media
DNA Video
DNA: Chat GPT has been labeled as anti-Hindu
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'old' China be able to compete with 'young' India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 18, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885