Northern railways back on track, will run 90% of their trains

From April 10 onwards, Northern Railways will start operating 90% of their trains as it has already initiated work on it. As per the reports, the Railways board has directed the Northern Railways to issue orders to other zones to follow this.

The zones which come under Northern Railways are Delhi, Ferozepur, Ambala, Lucknow and Moradabad and almost 750 trains operate daily in these areas. Currently, 70% of the trains are operating right now.

Keeping in view the safety of the women passengers in trains, the Indian Railways said it has issued guidelines to all zonal railways to prevent crime against women in trains and railway premises.

A railway ministry spokesperson said that about 23 million passengers travel through the Indian Railways every day out of which 20 per cent are women.

The railways recently announced 18 pairs of new Holi special trains for the convenience of the passengers. These trains will run on a daily, bi-weekly, tri-weekly and weekly basis, according to an ANI report.