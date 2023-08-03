trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2644053
Philanthropist Duo: Nikhil Kamath, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw Together Pledge Rs 50 Lakh to Charity

Nikhil Kamath has also invited listeners and viewers of the podcast to have a say and cast their vote in choosing the cause that will receive this generous contribution. 

Written By  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 01:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Zerodha Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath along with Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw have pledged Rs 50 lakh to charity. The heartwarming philanthropic initiative was taken by the duo Nikhil and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw during the 7th episode of the formers podcast show ‘WTF is'.

Kamath has also invited listeners and viewers of the podcast to have a say and cast their vote in choosing the cause that will receive this generous contribution. 

On Twitter, Nikhil wrote, "The choice is yours! Kiran and I pledged 50 lakhs to charity on WTF is Biotech podcast, Ep. 7 (https://appopener.com/yt/kp0p9nsxe) You decide who gets it. The poll closes this Friday (4th Aug)."

He added, "...Change happens together, and individually, no one can do much. Retweet and get your friends involved too."

 
Nikhil listed the following options on Twitter where he sought vote from users. "The “WTF Is” - Podcast #Charity Poll is now LIVE on YouTube > Community page. Please vote on YouTube, comments here will not be counted. Deadline is Aug 4th, ‘23, 8:00 p.m IST," reads Nikhil's instagram page.

 


1. Ignite Foundation: Supporting young scientists & research. (https://ignitelsf.in)

2. Parikrama Foundation: Empowering underprivileged children.(https://parikrmafoundation.org) (1 & 2 Kiran's pick)

3. Hasiru Dala: Cleaning the city & supporting waste pickers. (My pick | https://hasirudala.in)

4. The Freedom Project: Supporting human trafficking survivors. (Audience's pick | https://tfpindia.org)

You can watch Nikhil Kamath's Podcast here

Through his podcast 'WTF is', Kamath presents captivating views with both friends and industry experts, where he discusses their professional journeys and other gamut of life beyond business. 

Each episode of the podcast, gives a glimpse into the lives and experience of the guests who come from diverse fields. In his thought-provoking podcast, Nikhil has hosted several famous personalities that include Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty; , CEO of the Future Group Kishore Biyani, CEO of fitness platform Cult.fit Mukesh Bhansal; CEO of Scenes & Tech Expert Varun Mayya; Comedian Tanmay Bhatt; Co-founder of Josh and DailyHunt Umang Bedi; and Co-founder of TaxiForSure and Koo Aprameya RadhaKrishna.

