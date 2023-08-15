Proudly Indian: Billionaire With A Net Worth Of Rs 9,100 Crore, His Desi Footwear Brand Is Giving Stiff Competition To Nike, Adidas And Puma

It takes guts and confidence to choose to take a risk and lead by example. And, the same characteristic abounds in Hari Krishan Agarwal, CEO of Delhi-based Campus Activewear, a major manufacturer of athletic shoes. The story of Hari Krishan Agarwal is that of a shoe manufacturer who runs a shoe business worth Rs 9000 crores. Agarwal has grown a profitable company from modest beginnings into a household name in India. Campus shoes have made significant enough progress because of the affordable prices to compete with major brands like Nike, Adidas, and Puma. Agarwal has been included in Forbes' list of billionaire businessmen as a new Indian with assets worth $1.1 billion.

The Birth Of Campus Shoes



By dint of his tireless efforts and unwavering commitment, Agarwal took Campus shoes to the zenith of its success. A visionary Agarwal founded Campus with smaller cities as its primary markets, but he expanded it to larger metro areas and created a national presence for the sports shoes. With time the locally produced Campus shoes became a well-known name in India. In terms of both value and quantity of shoes, Campus grew to become one of India's biggest players in the branded sports and athleisure market. In fiscal 2022, the company sold 19.3 million pairs, generating $158 million in sales. Agarwal became a billionaire when Campus shoes' stock was floated in 2022 at a 23% premium to the IPO price. Nikhil Agarwal, his son is the CEO of the business now.

Hari Krishan Agarwal's Net Worth

Hari Krishan Agarwal's net worth is $1.1 Billion as of 2023, according to Forbes report.