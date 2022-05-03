हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Provident fund

Provident fund payments: Pune security firm director booked for siphoning Rs 28.3 lakh

It has been alleged that the director of the firm  was deducting money from employees' wages in the pretence of paying provident fund contributions.

Provident fund payments: Pune security firm director booked for siphoning Rs 28.3 lakh

New Delhi: The Pune police have registered a case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code against the director of a security company for defrauding the latter of Rs 28.3 lakh. The case was registered at Pune's Bhosari police station.

The company is located on Bhosari's Alandi Road. It has been alleged that the director of the firm  was deducting money from employees' wages in the pretence of paying provident fund contributions. However, the funds were not deposited in the EPFO (Employees' Provident Fund Organisation) account, which is mandated by the government.

The alleged syphoning of the money that began in April 2016 did not come to limelight until June 2021. Later it was discovered that a total of Rs 28 lakh was being syphoned over the years by the 43-year-old director of the firm for his own personal gains.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Provident fundPF
Next
Story

India gets its 100th unicorn in neobank platform Open

Must Watch

PT9M49S

Jodhpur Violence: Union Minister Arjun Meghwal speaks to Zee News