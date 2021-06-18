हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Satya Nadella

Satya Nadella's rise from Microsoft CEO to becoming the Chairman: Here are a few interesting things about him

Hyderabad-born electronics engineer, Satya Nadella, had served for a period of 22 years at Microsoft before taking the role of the CEO.

Satya Nadella&#039;s rise from Microsoft CEO to becoming the Chairman: Here are a few interesting things about him

New Delhi: Microsoft chief executive officer Satya Nadella has been appointed as the technology giant's new Chairman. Microsoft Corp has announced that the board's independent directors unanimously elected Nadella to the role of board chair, and unanimously elected John W Thompson as the lead independent director, a role he held previously from 2012 to 2014.

Nadella, 53, succeeds Thompson, who as the lead independent director, will retain significant authority including providing input on behalf of the independent directors on board agendas, calling meetings of the independent directors, setting agendas for executive sessions, and leading performance evaluations of the CEO, Microsoft has said.

Here are a few interesting things about this Indian-origin Microsoft Chairman Satya Nadella

- Nadella succeeded Steve Ballmer to become Microsoft's CEO in 2014.

- This Hyderabad-born electronics engineer, had served for a period of 22 years at the software giant before taking the role of the CEO.

- Nadella started his career as a member of the technology staff at Sun Microsystems.

- He had previously headed Microsoft`s Cloud and Enterprise group and is only the third chief executive to be appointed in the company`s nearly forty-decade-old history.

- Another aspect of Nadella`s personality as the CEO includes founder Bill Gates taking up the role of his mentor in helping him shape Microsoft`s technology and product direction.

- Unlike other potential competitors for the top job, including Stephen Elop, Alan Mulally, Tony Bates, etc., Nadella didn't have prior experience at a CEO, though the divisions he oversaw at Microsoft generated far more revenue than most companies could ever dream of.

- Nadella is a sports lover. He is a runner and is passionate for cricket. He loves watching test cricket.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Satya NadellaMicrosoft
Next
Story

Dukaan leads Indian e-commerce enablement space with over US$ 115 million annual GMV

Must Watch

PT10M31S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired; June 18, 2021