Satya Nadella's rise from Microsoft CEO to becoming the Chairman: Here are a few interesting things about him

New Delhi: Microsoft chief executive officer Satya Nadella has been appointed as the technology giant's new Chairman. Microsoft Corp has announced that the board's independent directors unanimously elected Nadella to the role of board chair, and unanimously elected John W Thompson as the lead independent director, a role he held previously from 2012 to 2014.

Nadella, 53, succeeds Thompson, who as the lead independent director, will retain significant authority including providing input on behalf of the independent directors on board agendas, calling meetings of the independent directors, setting agendas for executive sessions, and leading performance evaluations of the CEO, Microsoft has said.

Here are a few interesting things about this Indian-origin Microsoft Chairman Satya Nadella

- Nadella succeeded Steve Ballmer to become Microsoft's CEO in 2014.

- This Hyderabad-born electronics engineer, had served for a period of 22 years at the software giant before taking the role of the CEO.

- Nadella started his career as a member of the technology staff at Sun Microsystems.

- He had previously headed Microsoft`s Cloud and Enterprise group and is only the third chief executive to be appointed in the company`s nearly forty-decade-old history.

- Another aspect of Nadella`s personality as the CEO includes founder Bill Gates taking up the role of his mentor in helping him shape Microsoft`s technology and product direction.

- Unlike other potential competitors for the top job, including Stephen Elop, Alan Mulally, Tony Bates, etc., Nadella didn't have prior experience at a CEO, though the divisions he oversaw at Microsoft generated far more revenue than most companies could ever dream of.

- Nadella is a sports lover. He is a runner and is passionate for cricket. He loves watching test cricket.

Live TV

#mute