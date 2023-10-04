trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2670650
Savor Success in this Exotic Vegetarian Diet biz: Invest Rs 2 Lakh, Earn Over Rs 20 lakh by starting Mushroom Cultivation & Processing business

With the rising demand for healthy, plant-based options, Market of Mushroom Cultivation & Processing is perfectly poised for success. 

Written By  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 10:31 AM IST
New Delhi: If you are looking to start your own entrepreneurial journey that promises substantial returns with minimum investment, you could start this horticulture product cultivation.

With just a Rs 2 Lakh investment, you can dive into the burgeoning Exotic Vegetarian Market of Mushroom Cultivation & Processing and anticipate a handsome income. The market and demand for mushroom has seen a rapid growth in the recent years --thanks to its rich nutritional value, special taste and aroma and also. Furthermore, the exotic vegetable also has high demand among the calorie and fat conscious people.

According to the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) Project Profile, the Mushroom Cultivation & Processing will have the following cost

COST OF PROJECT For Mushroom Cultivation & Processing

Land Rented/Owned

Building & Civil Work (2000 Sq Ft): Rs 5 lakh

Plant & Machinery: Rs 8 lakh

Furniture & Fixtures: Rs 69,000

Pre-operative Expenses: Rs 50,000

Working Capital Requirement: Rs 5.81 lakh

Total: Rs 20 lakh

MEANS OF FINANCE For Mushroom Cultivation & Processing

Own Contribution @10%: Rs 2  lakh

Term Loan: Rs 12.77 lakh

Workign Capital Finance: Rs 5.22 lakh

Total: Rs 20 lakh

According to the KVIC project report, you can expect a gross sales of Rs 76.95 lakh, Rs 93.83 lakh, Rs 107 crore, Rs 120 crore, and Rs 134 crore, in Ist Year, IInd Year, IIrd, Year, IVth Year And Vth year respectively.

KVIC has also suggested a net profit of Rs  8.90 lakh, Rs 11.32 lakh, Rs 14.51 lakh, Rs 17.55 lakh, and Rs 20.44 lakh in Ist Year, IInd Year, IIrd, Year, IVth Year And Vth year respectively.

"Under the present conditions and with know‐ how developed by CFTRI it is possible to cultivate in any part of the country. The technology is available with CFTRI. Compliance with PFA Act for such a unit is essential," says the KVIC feasibility report.

You must have a legal permit for Mushroom Cultivation Business which is the FSSAI License Registration since the Business falls under the FSS Act of 2006.

(Disclaimer: This article is for sole information purpose and for readers' project identification. The earning calculator is also mostly based on assumptive figures to give an example of certain type as mentioned by KVIC previous estimates. The Zee News article does not intend to give any financial advice of any sorts. For initiating any venture, you must do your own due diligence and market research.)

 

