SBI Recruitment 2023: 1031 Posts Available, Registrations Ending On April 30, Check Direct Link To Apply

New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications from interested candidates for various posts. SBI is offering 1031 vacancies across several positions for engagement of retired bank staff on contract basis.

SBI said that the Online application from Indian citizen for engagement of retired officers of SBI, erstwhile Associates (e-Abs) and other PSBs and award staff of SBI & e-ABs to 1031 posts on contractual basis.

SBI Recruitment 2023: How to Apply for engagement of retired bank staff on contract basis

Candidates will have to apply online through the link given on Bank’s website https://bank.sbi/careers or

https://www.sbi.co.in/careers

Channel Manager Facilitator -Anytime Channels (CMF-AC)

Number of Posts 821

Channel Manager Supervisor- Anytime Channels (CMS-AC)

Number of Posts 172

Support Officer Anytime Channels (SO-AC)

Number of Posts 38

Details Of Educational Qualification/ Other Qualifications/ Experience/ Specific Skills Required:

1. Channel Manager Facilitator -Anytime Channels (CMF-AC)

Education: No specific educational qualifications are required, since the applicants are retired bank’s staff.

Experience (If any): The retired personnel having work experience in the ATM operations, will be given preference.

Specific Skills (If any): The retired employee should possess a Smart Mobile Phone and the skill / aptitude / quality for monitoring through PC / Mobile App / Laptop or as per requirement.

2. Channel Manager Supervisor- Anytime Channels (CMS-AC)

Education: No specific educational qualifications are required, since the applicants are retired bank’s staff.

Experience (If any): The retired personnel having work experience in the ATM operations, will be given preference.

Specific Skills: (If any): The retired employee should possess a Smart Mobile Phone and the skill / aptitude / quality for monitoring through PC / Mobile App / Laptop or as per requirement.

3. Support OfficerAnytime Channels (SO-AC)

Education: No specific educational qualifications are required, since the applicants are retired bank’s staff.

Experience (If any): The retired personnel having work experience in the ATM operations, will be given preference.

Specific Skills: (If any): The retired employee should possess a Smart Mobile Phone and the skill / aptitude / quality for monitoring through PC / Mobile App / Laptop or as per requirement.

