SBI says bank trade unions January 31-February 1 two-day all-India strike may hit work

New Delhi: United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) have called for a two-day strike across India on January 31 and February 1, 2020. According to the State Bank of India (SBI), country's largest lender, its operations is also likely to suffer to some extent due to the proposed two-day nationwide strike.

The second day of the bank trade unions strike falls on Budget 2020 day. India's Economic Survey is on January 31, the first day of the bank trade unions strike, and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table her second Budget in the Lok Sabha a day later.

In a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange on Friday, the SBI said that it has made all arrangements to ensure normal functioning in its branches and offices across the country. "While Bank has made all arrangements to ensure normal functioning in its branches and offices, it is likely that work in our Bank may be impacted to some extent by the strike," the filing said.

The two-day nationwide strike on January 31 and February 1 after talks over wage revision failed to make headway with the Indian Banks' Association (IBA). "We have been advised by IBA that United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) which constitutes 9 major unions...Has given a call for an all India strike by Bank employees on 31st January and 1st February 2020," the filing said.

The UFBU includes All India Bank Employees' Association, All India Bank Officers' Confederation, National Confederation of Bank Employees, All India Bank Officers' Association, Bank Employees Federation of India, Indian National Bank Employees Federation, Indian National Bank Officers' Congress, National Organisation Of Bank Workers and National Organisation of Bank Officers.

The UFBU, which represents the above-named nine trade unions, has also given a call for 3 days strike on March 11, 12, and 13, 2020, demanding early wage revision settlement which has been due since November 1, 2017.