SBI to offer Massive Open Online Courses, 3 career-oriented courses to be taught

New Delhi: The country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will offer Massive Open Online Courses.

In an aim to develop skill sets of career-oriented individuals in this fast-paced competitive world, SBI has entered into a strategic partnership with trusted global non-profit education platform - edX. As part of this association, SBI will be offering its Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) on the edX platform from November 2020 onwards.

Initially, the bank will be offering three courses - Unleashing Creativity at the Workplace, Relationship Marketing Strategy for Financial Services, and Conflict Resolution. The duration of these courses would be for four to six weeks, with an expected spend of two to three hours per week on a course. Interested learners need no specific academic qualifications to apply for the same. The enrollment of these courses is now open.

The bank’s collaboration with edX is aimed at facilitating learners with expanding perspectives and access to knowledge beyond the classrooms. These courses have been curated and designed by practicing bankers possessing rich experience and excellent academic credentials. Career-oriented individuals across the globe may find these courses advantageous for them to gather versatile learnings to add value to their careers, a company statement said.

“It gives me immense pleasure to announce SBI’s partnership with edX which is one of the biggest MOOCs platforms. MOOCs are fast gaining popularity among students and working professionals as they offer an opportunity for any time, anywhere learning. I am confident that this collaboration will benefit millions of learners, career-oriented individuals, and organizations across the globe,” Dinesh Khara, Chairman, State Bank of India, said.

“We’re thrilled to expand our work together and welcome them as our first corporate partner from India on edX, with the launch of their first courses in strategy, creativity and marketing that are relevant for professionals and organizations everywhere,” Anant Agarwal, CEO of edX and Professor at MIT, said.