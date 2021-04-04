SBI unveils third edition of 'YONO Super Saving Days': Here’s what it offers

India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has come up with the third edition of its unique shopping carnival - ‘YONO Super Saving Days’.

The four-day shopping extravaganza, which starts from April 14 will have an exclusive range of discounts and cashback to the users of SBI’s banking and lifestyle platform, YONO, SBI said in its press release.

"YONO Super Saving Days has been brought back for the 3rd month in a row, seeing an overwhelming response from YONO users and merchant partners. There has been a significant jump in traction and increase in the transaction volumes during the 2nd edition held on 4th to 7th March 2021," the release said.

The third edition of Super Savings Day provides best-in-class offers in the categories including travel, hospitality, health, and online shopping, the lender said.

YONO has partnered with some of the top merchants, including Amazon, Apollo 24I7, EaseMyTrip, OYO, and @Home, SBI added.

In the April 2021 Edition of YONO Super Saving Days, customers can get up to 50% off on hotel booking, flight booking, Health Categories, Extra 10% unlimited cashback on select categories at Amazon, the lender added.