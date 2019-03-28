हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
S&P Global Ratings

S&P downgrades Tata Motors, JLR credit rating

The rating agency cited weakness in profitability of JLR as the main reason for downgrading credit rating of Tata Motors and its British arm.

S&amp;P downgrades Tata Motors, JLR credit rating

New Delhi: S&P Global Ratings has downgraded the credit rating of Tata Motors and its wholly-owned subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), citing weak profitability, Tata Motors said Thursday.

"We would like to inform that based on S&P Global Ratings, the credit rating of the company and Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc has been downgraded," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The rating agency cited weakness in profitability of JLR as the main reason for downgrading credit rating of Tata Motors and its British arm.

S&P cut its rating on senior unsecured notes of JLR and Tata Motors to 'B+' from 'BB-'.

Shares of Tata Motors Thursday ended 0.41 per cent up at Rs 170.60 apiece on the BSE.

