SpiceJet launches eight new non stop international flights

SpiceJet

New Delhi: Budget carrier SpiceJet has the launch of eight new non stop international flights from Mumbai and Delhi.

The airline is the first Indian LCC to connect Mumbai with Riyadh and Dhaka and Delhi with Dhaka and Jeddah, SpiceJet said. Riyadh, the capital city of Saudi Arabia, earmarks SpiceJet’s 10th international destination and the fourth station in the Middle Eastern market, it added .

The flights to Dhaka and Jeddah are effective from the last week of July while the flight to Riyadh will commence on August 15. SpiceJet will service Mumbai Riyadh Mumbai Mumbai Dhaka Mumbai, Delhi Dhaka Delhi and Delhi Jeddah Delhi with daily non stop flights.

The airline said that it will deploy its 168 seater Boeing 737 800 aircraft on all the routes.

"We are delighted to add Riyadh as our tenth international destination and add more flights to Jeddah and Dhaka thus providing our passengers with multiple flight options. SpiceJet is the only Indian budget airline to operate to Saudi Arabia and our new flights to Riyadh and Jeddah should greatly benefit the thousands of pilgrims traveling from India," Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet said said.

SpiceJet is celebrating the launch by announcing introductory all inclusive promotional fare starting at Rs 14227 on Mumbai-Riyadh, Rs 12263 on Riyadh-Mumbai, Rs 10677 on Mumbai-Dhaka, Rs 10732 on Dhaka-Mumbai, Rs 9276 on Delhi-Dhaka, Rs 10432 on Dhaka-Delhi, Rs 16290 on Delhi-Jeddah and Rs 15263 on Jeddah-Delhi routes.

SpiceJet also connects Dhaka and Kolkata with double daily flights.SpiceJet operates 597 average daily flights to 62 destinations, including 53 domestic and 9 international ones. The airline has a fleet of 76 Boeing 737, 31 Bombardier Q-400s and two B737 freighters.

SpiceJet Mumbai Delhi Riyadh Dhaka
