Swiggy Teams Up With IRCTC To Provide Food Delivery Service On Trains

As part of the MoU, Swiggy will deliver food to train passengers travelling via Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada. 

|Last Updated: Mar 05, 2024, 04:35 PM IST|Source: IANS
New Delhi: Online food delivery platform Swiggy on Tuesday said that the company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to provide food delivery service on Indian Railways.

As part of the MoU, Swiggy will deliver food to train passengers travelling via Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada. The service is likely to expand to 59 additional city stations across the country in the coming weeks, the company said. (Also Read: Youtube Job Scam: Indian Youths Who Went For 'Jobs' Find Themselves In Moscow Warzone)

"If during these rail journeys, which traverse across states and districts, one has the option to order meals to explore the culinary diversity of India, it would make the experience more convenient and enjoyable, and add to the overall vividness of train travel," Rohit Kapoor, CEO, Food Marketplace, Swiggy, said in a statement. (Also Read: ICICI Bank Credit Card Holders To Get One Complimentary Airport Lounge Access From April 1; Check Various Eligibility Period Chart)

To avail the pre-ordered food services via Swiggy, passengers will need to input the PNR on the IRCTC app, select the preferred station for food delivery, browse through an extensive list of restaurants on the app, and choose a restaurant that is delivering at the specified location and time.

"This partnership with Swiggy will bring more convenience and food options to our passengers, making their journeys more memorable," said Sanjay Kumar Jain, Chairman and Managing Director, IRCTC.

In addition, the company mentioned that the food delivered to passengers would be packed in insulated Swiggy bags to keep the meal warm and fresh. Swiggy's delivery partner would reach the selected platform a few minutes before delivery, hand over the food to the customer and mark the food delivered.

