ICICI Bank Credit Card Holders To Get One Complimentary Airport Lounge Access From April 1; Check Various Eligibility Period Chart

New Delhi: ICICI bank has announced its upcoming changes to ICICI Bank Credit Card features and charges. Starting April 1, ICICI Bank Credit Card holders will get a complimentary Airport Lounge Access upon meeting certain terms and conditions.

"Starting Apr 01, 2024, you can enjoy One complimentary airport lounge access by spending Rs 35,000 in the preceding calendar quarter. Spends made in the preceding calendar quarter will unlock access for the subsequent calendar quarter. To be eligible for complimentary lounge access in Apr-May-Jun, 2024 quarter, you need to spend a minimum of Rs.35,000 in the January-February-March 2024 quarter and similarly for the subsequent quarters," ICICI Bank said in its website.

The below mentioned illustration, as given by ICICI bank will help customers understand the Spend period along with the Lounge eligibility period

S. No. Spend period Lounge eligibility period 1 Customer spends Rs 35,000 between Dec 26, 2023 to Mar 25, 2024 Complimentary lounge access(es) between Apr 1, 2024 to Jun 30, 2024 2 Customer spends Rs 35,000 between Mar 26, 2024 to Jun 25, 2024 Complimentary lounge access(es) between Jul 1, 2024 to Sep 30, 2024 3 Customer spends Rs 35,000 between Jun 26, 2024 to Sep 25, 2024 Complimentary lounge access(es) between Oct 1, 2024 to Dec 31, 2024 3 Customer spends Rs 35,000 between Sep 26, 2024 to Dec 25, 2024 Complimentary lounge access(es) between Jan 1, 2025 to Mar 31, 2025

This updated criteria to avail complimentary domestic airport lounge access will be applicable for the cards in abovementioned table. However for the other ICICI Bank credit card there is no change in the spending criteria, the bank has said.