topStoriesenglish
NewsBusinessCompanies
ANUSHKA SHARMA

Take it down: Anushka Sharma SLAMS Puma for unauthorized use of her picture in sports bra

She ended her tweet with two angry emojis, "Plz take it down. She can be seen in the image showing off her toned abs while wearing a vibrant yellow sports bra from Puma along with a pair of cropped leggings.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 10:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Take it down: Anushka Sharma SLAMS Puma for unauthorized use of her picture in sports bra

New Delhi: Actress Anushka Sharma, is not pleased with Puma India's social media post about athletic wear. Anushka may be seen wearing the brand's clothes in a post that was published on the company's Instagram account. The actor has requested that Puma India remove their post, as they did not obtain her consent before sharing it on their page.

With the caption, "Hey Puma India, I am sure you realise that you have to take permission before you can use my imagery for PR as I am not your brand ambassador," Anushka shared the photo of herself on her Instagram story. She ended her tweet with two angry emojis, "Plz take it down. She can be seen in the image showing off her toned abs while wearing a vibrant yellow sports bra from Puma along with a pair of cropped leggings.

After Puma India posted an Instagram photo of the actress with the remark, "Hey #PropahLady, close the year in style with the PUMA End Of Season Sale!," the actress responded angrily.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by PUMA India (@pumaindia)

On June 6, 2020, the actor posted the image for the first time on her Instagram page with the message, "I told you I knew all the sunny places."

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Spirit' of Bihar Police in spurious liquor case?
DNA Video
DNA: Poisonous Liquor or Poisonous Prohibition System?
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Iran in the UN!
DNA Video
DNA: When India defeated Pakistan in the 1971 war
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the plan to produce children in the factory
DNA Video
DNA: Champion of International Insult 'Pakistan'
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: What big action has New Zealand taken against cigarettes?
DNA Video
DNA : Why did Jinping's 'Zero Covid' policy become 'Zero'?