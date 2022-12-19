Take it down: Anushka Sharma SLAMS Puma for unauthorized use of her picture in sports bra

New Delhi: Actress Anushka Sharma, is not pleased with Puma India's social media post about athletic wear. Anushka may be seen wearing the brand's clothes in a post that was published on the company's Instagram account. The actor has requested that Puma India remove their post, as they did not obtain her consent before sharing it on their page.

With the caption, "Hey Puma India, I am sure you realise that you have to take permission before you can use my imagery for PR as I am not your brand ambassador," Anushka shared the photo of herself on her Instagram story. She ended her tweet with two angry emojis, "Plz take it down. She can be seen in the image showing off her toned abs while wearing a vibrant yellow sports bra from Puma along with a pair of cropped leggings.

After Puma India posted an Instagram photo of the actress with the remark, "Hey #PropahLady, close the year in style with the PUMA End Of Season Sale!," the actress responded angrily.

On June 6, 2020, the actor posted the image for the first time on her Instagram page with the message, "I told you I knew all the sunny places."