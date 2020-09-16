Tata Projects Limited wins bid to construct new Parliament building

New Delhi: The Tata Projects Limited on Wednesday (September 16) won the bid to construct a new Parliament building at a cost of Rs 861.90 crore, said a PTI report, adding that the L&T Ltd had submitted a bid of Rs 865 crore.

The new Parliament building will be constructed close to the existing structure under the Central Vista redevelopment project. The new building is expected to be completed in 21 months.

"The Tata Projects Limited has won the contract to build a new Parliament building," an official told PTI.

The new building will come up at plot number 118 of the Parliament House Estate, according to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), which said the existing building will continue to function during this period.

Live TV

The government had earlier this justified its decision to build a new Parliament building stating that the current structure was "showing signs of distress and over-use".

Since the Lok Sabha is expected to have more numbers after the reorganization of constituencies, the current building will have no space for extra members in the House, said the government while responding to Opposition.