New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) conducts the National Qualifier Test (NQT) for IT engineering candidates in their last year of courses. The TCS NQT exam offers a chance to students to prove their job readiness. TCS has recently announced that the registrations for TCS NQT are now open for candidates seeking jobs in the IT industry. According to the company, students graduating in 2023 are only eligible for the exam. The exam will be held on multiple dates next dates.

TCS National Qualifier Test Eligibility

As mentioned above, students completing their courses in 2023 will only be eligible for the TCS NQT exam. Students from the following streams will be allowed to write the exam:

Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.)

Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.)

Master of Technology (M.Tech.)

Master of Engineering (M.E.)

Master of Computer Applications (M.C.A.)

Master of Science (M.Sc. / M.S.) in any specialization offered by recognised educational institutes.

TCS NQT Last Date

The last date to register for TCS NQT is July 22. The exam will be conducted on multiple dates starting August 15. Candidates will be given a date on which they will have to write the exam.

How to apply for TCS NQT?

Candidates can apply for TCS NQT by registering on the TCS Next Step Portal. Candidates can either register on the portal to sign up for the test or log in to their old account using their credentials.

While registering, candidates will be given the option to select the test mode. They can either write the exam at the center or remotely. Also, do note that upon submitting the candidature, no further changes will be allowed.