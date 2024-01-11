Tractor Queen Of India: Who Is Mallika Srinivasan? Trailblazer Woman Behind Rs 10,000 Crore Revenue Company

New Delhi: You must be familiar with the names of men in the field of transportation business. But today, we're going to introduce you to a woman who rose to prominence in the transportation sector thanks to her unwavering determination and strong will, earning the nickname "Tractor Queen of India."

Known as India’s ‘Tractor Queen’, Mallika Srinivasan is the Chairman & Managing Director of TAFE (Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited), the second largest tractor maker in India. A trailblazer businesswoman, Mallika started her career with her family business on her father's advice but turned it into a multi-million-dollar business with her hard work and bold decisions. A Padma Shri-recipient, Srinivasan has showed to the world that no dream is too big to pursue. She is the real Mallika of the tractor business, working for middle-class and farming people with her affordable tractors.



Early Life And Career Of Mallika Srinivasan

Born in 1959, Mallika Srinivasan pursued higher studies from the Madras University and graduated with an MBA from Wharton in the United States. Upon Mallika's return to India, her father invited her to work for the family company TAFE, which her grandfather had started in 1960. In 1986, Mallika joined the family business. As soon as she joined, she made an effort to learn about the customer, felt the pulse, identified trends, and ensured that the products were relevant.



How Mallika Srinivasan Transformed The Way Small Farmers Work

Mallika Srinivasan had serious concerns regarding lower middle class and farmer populations. She had always considered the issues facing middle-class people. Her constant focus was on coming up with solutions that will transform the way small farmers work and even the appearance of a typical village landscape. Mallika paid any cost to have the opportunity to hear the opinions of end users as she had valued their opinions. While visiting rural areas, she always made time to stop at tea shops and strike up a conversation with the locals to find out what solutions they would like to see implemented in terms of farming practices. In the business, she oversaw the company's production of reasonably priced, farmer-relevant products which would benefit them.



How Mallika Srinivasan Made Tafe India's Second Largest Tractor Maker?

No business is smooth sailing. Every business experience ups and downs. With Mallika Srinivasan, the same thing transpired. For the "Tractor Queen" the TAFE journey was always challenging. However, despite market ups and downs, Mallika persevered. She continued to release new products to keep the growth growing. She oversaw the company's production of pertinent and reasonably priced products. The business continued to expand and eventually grew to become the second-largest tractor manufacturer in India after Mahindra & Mahindra. Mallika oversaw the purchase of Eicher's tractor division in 2005. Exports benefited TAFE as well. She also established a factory in Turkey.

TAFE - Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited was incorporated in 1960 at Chennai. With just one tractor model in 1961, TAFE has an annual turnover of Rs 10,000 crores.

Awards And Recognition For Mallika Srinivasan

Mallika Srinivasan is the Chairperson of the Indian Government's Public Enterprises Selection Board. Among others, she serves on the Global Board of US India Business Council and a core member of the BRICS Women’s Business Alliance. Mallika has won numerous honors and recognitions, including Forbes India's Woman Leader of the Year award; Forbes Asia's listing as one of the Top 50 Asian Power Businesswomen, among other distinctions. She is a philanthropist and an advocate for several South Indian educational and medical institutions, the Sankara Nethralaya, and the Cancer Hospital in Chennai, etc.