Twitter co-founder Evan Williams steps down from board to 'ride off into the sunset'

Twitter Inc co-founder Evan Williams will step down as the board member by the end of February 2019.

Williams, one of the four founders of the micro-blogging site, wrote about his decision in a series of tweets.

“I'm very lucky to have served on the @Twitter board for 12 years (ever since there was a board). It's been overwhelmingly interesting, educational—and, at times, challenging,” he wrote.

“Thank you, @jack and @biz for starting this crazy company with me—and continuing to make it better and better. And to my fellow board members, new and old—some of the most thoughtful people I've ever known.

“And, of course, thank you to the almost 4,000 Twitter employees who are doing the hard work every day.

“I'm going to ride off into the sunset (or...down Market Street), so I can focus on some other things. I will always be rooting for the team (and, if someone lets me in, come by for lunch),” he added.

In March 2006, Jack Dorsey, Noah Glass, Biz Stone and Evan Williams created the micro-blogging site which took the world by storm soon after.

The 46-year-old, also referred to as 'Ev', is a dropout of the University of Nebraska. He also founded two popular publishing platforms – Blogger and Medium.

Blogger, was launched by Pyra Labs which was founded by Williams and Meg Hourihan. It was acquired by Google in February 2003.

Williams reportedly has a net worth of $1.7 Billion, according to Forbes. “Williams is now focused on Medium, the online publishing platform he founded in 2012,” it adds.