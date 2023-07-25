'Twitter Name Made Sense When It Was...' Elon Musk Explains Why He Rebranded Microblogging Site Into X

New Delhi: Twitter has been renamed into ‘X’ as part of Elon Musk’s move to rebrand the microblogging site and create an everything app. The company replaced the iconic blue bird, which is part of the Brand’s identity since the inception, with a stylized form of English letter ‘X’.

Explaining the reason behind the rebranding, Elon Musk stated in a post that “Twitter was acquired by X corp both to ensure freedom of speech and as an accelerant for X, the everything app”. He further explained that Twitter name made sense when it was just 140 character messages going back and forth – like birds tweeting – but now you can post almost anything, including several hours of video.

Musk said they would add comprehensive communications and the ability to conduct your entire financial world. “The Twitter name does not make sense in that context, so we must bid adieu to the bird,” he added.



cre Trending Stories

Twitter was acquired by X Corp both to ensure freedom of speech and as an accelerant for X, the everything app. This is not simply a company renaming itself, but doing the same thing.



The Twitter name made sense when it was just 140 character messages going back and forth – like… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2023

The all of a sudden rebranding of Twitter into ‘X’ has put mutiple questions in users and wondering them what’s the reason behind it.

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino explained in her post that new X powered by AI would work as a digital town square that will be a “future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/bankings and a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities”.