UK court rejects Nirav Modi's bail application for the fourth time

UK's Westminster Court on Wednesday rejected yet another bail application filed by lawyers of Nirav Modi for the release of the fugitive diamond merchant.

Nirav has been lodged in Wandsworth prison, considered one of Britain's most notorious, since he was arrested by Scotland Yard officers from a central London bank branch on March 19. In close to two months, Nirav - through his lawyers - has moved bail application four times now but these have been shot down each time.

On Wednesday, the judge said that it appeared that Nirav's brother had tried to interfere with witnesses and added that her concern is his lack of ties to the UK and the amount 'squirrelled' away by him personally. The bail application was rejected despite Nirav's lawyers' repeated appeals. Arguing on behalf of Indian authorities, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has said that Nirav posed a significant flight risk and was also likely to further intimidate witnesses and destroy evidence if he were released.

The prime accused in the 2 billion (Rs 13,500 crore) PNB fraud case, 48-year-old Nirav will remain at the Wandsworth prison. The next hearing in the case will be 28 days from Wednesday.