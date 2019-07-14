close

Vijay Mallya

Vijay Mallya lashes out after Twitter users troll him with 'Chor' chants

Cricketer Chris Gayle had posted a photo with Vijay Mallya but the tweet became a massive focal point for netizens on the micro-blogging site.

File photo

New Delhi: Liquor baron Vijay Mallya told the netizens to get their facts rights about him being a thief, saying the banks are not accepting the 100 percent of the money that he has been offering.

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle, who has played many Indian Premier League (IPL) matches as part of Royal Challengers Bangalore - the franchise formally owned by Mallya - posted a picture with the businessman on Saturday. "Great to catch up with Big Boss @TheVijayMallya cheers #RockStar #F1," Gayle captioned the picture posted on Twitter.

 

 

Soon after the swashbuckling batsman posted the picture on the micro-blogging site, it garnered widespread attention and led to a flurry of quips and memes.

In his defence, Mallya in a tweet said, "For all those who saw my photo with the universe boss and my dear friend @henrygayle and commented, please pause and get your facts right about my being your CHOR. Ask your Banks why they are not taking 100 percent of the money I have been offering."

Mallya, who flew out of India in March 2016, has been living in the United Kingdom since. A Delhi court had already declared Mallya a proclaimed offender for evading summons in January 2018. The court had also issued an open-ended non-bailable warrant against him for evading summons and law of the land in 2017.

Earlier this month, The Royal Courts of Justice had granted permission to the embattled liquor baron to appeal against the UK Home Secretary's order extraditing him to India to face trial in the alleged fraud and money laundering charges involving Rs 9,000 crore. 

Vijay MallyaKingfisherChris Gayle
