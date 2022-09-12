Vinay Golikeri appointed as MD of Bacardi's commercial operations in India

Vinay Golikeri has been named Managing Director of India and neighbouring countries by Bacardi. According to the company, Golikeri will be responsible for leading commercial operations across the market for the company's portfolio of premium spirits, as well as ensuring the business's ongoing sustainable and profitable growth.

Golikeri will lead the Indian leadership in his new role. He will leave his position as Managing Director, Global Travel Retail (GTR) in Dubai. During his tenure, he was instrumental in transforming GTR into a strategic brand-building and commercial channel for the portfolio, delivering solid plans to build equity with emerging market travellers.

"India is a dynamic and rapidly changing market that is critical to our global growth," said Vijay Subramaniam, Regional President of Asia, the Middle East, and Global Travel Retail. "As we expand the Bacardi portfolio of premium brands, Vinay's agility in identifying growth opportunities in diverse environments, as well as his relentless focus on execution, will be critical in achieving our future ambitions."

Golikeri will report to Subramaniam from now on, succeeding Sanjit Randhawa, who held the position for about five years. Randhawa will now relocate to Dubai, UAE, to take on a new position. He will now serve as the Director of External Affairs, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as Global Travel Retail. He is an industry veteran with extensive experience in external affairs in India and Southeast Asia, where he served on the boards of several organisations, including the International Spirits & Wines Association of India (ISWAI) and the Thai Alcohol Beverage Business Association (TABBA).

Both individuals will begin their new positions on January 1, 2023. The rum producer from Cuba entered the Indian market in 1998 and quickly gained popularity due to its white, dark, and flavoured rums.