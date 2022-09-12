NewsBusinessCompanies
VINAY GOLIKERI

Vinay Golikeri appointed as MD of Bacardi's commercial operations in India

Golikeri will report to Subramaniam from now on, succeeding Sanjit Randhawa, who held the position for about five years. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Shubham Singh|Last Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 06:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Golikeri will lead the Indian leadership in his new role.
  • He will leave his position as Managing Director, Global Travel Retail (GTR) in Dubai.
  • Golikeri will report to Subramaniam from now on, succeeding Sanjit Randhawa.

Trending Photos

Vinay Golikeri appointed as MD of Bacardi's commercial operations in India

Vinay Golikeri has been named Managing Director of India and neighbouring countries by Bacardi. According to the company, Golikeri will be responsible for leading commercial operations across the market for the company's portfolio of premium spirits, as well as ensuring the business's ongoing sustainable and profitable growth.

Golikeri will lead the Indian leadership in his new role. He will leave his position as Managing Director, Global Travel Retail (GTR) in Dubai. During his tenure, he was instrumental in transforming GTR into a strategic brand-building and commercial channel for the portfolio, delivering solid plans to build equity with emerging market travellers.

"India is a dynamic and rapidly changing market that is critical to our global growth," said Vijay Subramaniam, Regional President of Asia, the Middle East, and Global Travel Retail. "As we expand the Bacardi portfolio of premium brands, Vinay's agility in identifying growth opportunities in diverse environments, as well as his relentless focus on execution, will be critical in achieving our future ambitions."

Golikeri will report to Subramaniam from now on, succeeding Sanjit Randhawa, who held the position for about five years. Randhawa will now relocate to Dubai, UAE, to take on a new position. He will now serve as the Director of External Affairs, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as Global Travel Retail. He is an industry veteran with extensive experience in external affairs in India and Southeast Asia, where he served on the boards of several organisations, including the International Spirits & Wines Association of India (ISWAI) and the Thai Alcohol Beverage Business Association (TABBA).

Both individuals will begin their new positions on January 1, 2023. The rum producer from Cuba entered the Indian market in 1998 and quickly gained popularity due to its white, dark, and flavoured rums.

Live Tv

Vinay GolikeriBacardiBacardi MDGlobal Travel Retail

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is Rahul Gandhi going to be Opposition's PM candidate?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the special gift given to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Queen's reign who changed Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Pet lovers remember their rights but forget their duties?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 9, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction
DNA Video
DNA: Playing with people's emotions by beautifying Mumbai blasts convict's tomb
DNA Video
DNA: 'Fighting attitude' of Pak team on cricket field
DNA Video
DNA: Statue of Netaji at 'India Gate' after 75 years of independence
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 8, 2022