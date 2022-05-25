New Delhi: Sippline founder Rohit Warrier, who got grilled by the sharks aka investors on Shark Tank India, has now made it to Hotel Show in Dubai. The entrepreneur, who was told by former BharatPe chief Ashneer Grover that his firm’s product is the worst ever he has ever seen, appears to be busy marketing the oral hygiene product at an international level. In a video shared on Sippline’s Instagram account, Warrier can be seen explaining the product that protects users from getting germs from glasses that are used again and again. In short, it’s a drinking shield for glasses.

For the unversed, Shark Tank India is a reality show that aims to provide a platform for startups to showcase their products and services, besides, of course, offering them an opportunity to raise capital from the investors on the show.

However, in what turned out to be nothing less than a disaster, Sippline’s founder Warrier faced extreme criticism from all the investors on Shark Tank India, with Grover grilling him and his idea the most. Warrier left the show with no offers in hand.

“Bhai kya kar raha hai yar tu (Brother, what are you doing)” were Grover’s first words after Warrier had finished explaining his company and the unique product that many found simply useless. Grover even questioned how the idea came to his head, adding it’s the worst product that he has ever seen in his life and neither he wishes to see. “Mereko bhagwan utha le ye itna ganda product hai,” he said. Also Read: PAN, Aadhaar mandatory for deposits, withdrawals of Rs 20 lakh or more from May 26, check details

Subtly hitting back at Grover, Warrier recently shared a video on Instagram wherein he was explaining how Sippline protects against germs and unhygienic glasses. “Hey bhagwan utha le mujhe,” he said in the video, adding that he was just joking. His comment, however, appeared to have come in response to what Ashneer had said on the show. Also Read: Indian economy seen growing 9.2% in FY22 on upbeat rural sector, uptick in credit demand: BoB report