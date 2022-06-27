New Delhi: A student at Kolkata's Jadavpur University named Bisakh Mondal recently made news after landing a job with Facebook in London with a salary of 1.8 crore. Although Mondal had also aced interviews with Google and Amazon, he opted to turn them down in favour of the Facebook offer. He said, "I believed choosing Facebook would be the best as the salary package offered by them was substantial.

Speaking about what had assisted him, Bisakh said, "In the last two years during the Covid-19 pandemic, I got the opportunity to complete internships at different organisations and collect information outside of my curriculum studies. It is not an easy task to crack interviews with Facebook, Google, and Amazon. This has enabled me to succeed in interviews.

This is the highest salary a JU student has received this year, according to a report. Nine JU students from different engineering departments previously obtained international employment with salary packages above Rs 1 crore. "This is the first time since the pandemic that students have received such a big number of international offers," noted Samita Bhattacharya, JU's placement officer."

The anganwadi worker mother of Bisakh claimed that he had always been a "meritorious student."

For us, it is a source of enormous pride. To watch him rise to greater heights, we toiled diligently. He always took his academics very seriously. He was admitted to Jadavpur University after earning great marks in his higher secondary exams and the joint entrance exam, Bisakh's mother told reporters.

The market capitalization of Meta (Facebook) as of June 2022 is $562.19 billion. As a result, according to data from firms market cap, Meta (Facebook) is now the seventh most valuable corporation in the world. The market capitalization, often known as market cap, is a commonly used metric to determine how much a company is worth. It represents the total market value of all outstanding shares of a publicly listed company.