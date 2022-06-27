New Delhi: The newest member of the Kapoor Khaandaan is about to be welcomed! In a charming Instagram post, Alia Bhatt today revealed what she was expecting. A photo of her and her husband, Ranbir Kapoor taken at a doctor's checkup was posted online. As anticipated, internet users wasted little time in sending their best wishes to the pair. But among the barrage of comments, condom manufacturer Durex won the prize for their ironic post.

Durex took no time to share a very witty post on Instagram and Twitter. “Mehfil mein teri, hum toh clearly nahi the,” read the hilarious post. Read More: World MSME Day today, 27 June 2022: Check out THESE loan schemes by govt of India

The brand also released a funny post with a Channa Mereya twist after Alia and Ranbir got married on April 14. Durex's post addressed to Ranbir and Alia began, "Dear Ranbir and Alia, Mehfil mein tere hum na rahein jo, FUN toh nahi hai (sic)." Read More: Why is Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar asking if it's time to get a new job?

Durex's most recent post amused online users, who posted various amusing comments in response.

The wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt took place in Vastu, their Mumbai residence.