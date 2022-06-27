NewsBusinessCompanies
Why is Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar asking if it's time to get a new job?

New Delhi: Shark Tank India judge and Emcure Pharmaceuticals' Executive Director Namita Thapar is quite vocal on her thoughts regarding work life balance and optimum working nature. Sharing a photo post from what it appears to be that of Lebanese-American writer and poet Khalil Gibran, the Shark Tank India judge opined that it is perhaps time to switch to a new job if one is not passionate about it.

"If u have Monday blues, don’t love what ur doing, time to get a new job? Why spend 80% of ur life doing something that u don’t feel abs passionate about? Such work exists but we prefer to stay in our comfort zone & don’t look hard enough for it, don’t settle for mediocrity in life," Namita Thapar tweeted.

Thapar didn't stop at that post. On being asked by a Twitter user, whether people at her position also have Monday Blues, she replied that she has never got it at Emcure.

"I have never got Monday blues at Emcure, in fact I can’t wait to get to office, we came to office every single day all through the pandemic, I love what I do & truly live the quote - create a (work) life you don’t need a vacation from," she tweeted.

Thapar urged people to stop wearing ‘I work long hours, I travel a lot, I have no time for family’ as a badge of honour. She also urged fellow entrepreneurs to take steps to fix the work-life balance of employees at all the companies. Fixing the work-life balance will ensure that “we have a mentally fit and more productive generation”.

Her tweet garnered a lot of traction among users, with the majority supporting a healthy work-life balance for employees.

