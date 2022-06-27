Why is Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar asking if it's time to get a new job?

New Delhi: Shark Tank India judge and Emcure Pharmaceuticals' Executive Director Namita Thapar is quite vocal on her thoughts regarding work life balance and optimum working nature. Sharing a photo post from what it appears to be that of Lebanese-American writer and poet Khalil Gibran, the Shark Tank India judge opined that it is perhaps time to switch to a new job if one is not passionate about it.

"If u have Monday blues, don’t love what ur doing, time to get a new job? Why spend 80% of ur life doing something that u don’t feel abs passionate about? Such work exists but we prefer to stay in our comfort zone & don’t look hard enough for it, don’t settle for mediocrity in life," Namita Thapar tweeted.

If u have Monday blues, don’t love what ur doing,time to get a new job? Why spend 80% of ur life doing something that u don’t feel abs passionate about? Such work exists but we prefer to stay in our comfort zone & don’t look hard enough for it, don’t settle for mediocrity in life pic.twitter.com/nfu4emWXKI — Namita (@namitathapar) June 20, 2022

Thapar didn't stop at that post. On being asked by a Twitter user, whether people at her position also have Monday Blues, she replied that she has never got it at Emcure.

(Also see: Inside Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar’s home: Lush green balcony, plush interiors and more)

"I have never got Monday blues at Emcure, in fact I can’t wait to get to office, we came to office every single day all through the pandemic, I love what I do & truly live the quote - create a (work) life you don’t need a vacation from," she tweeted.

I have never got Monday blues at Emcure, in fact I can’t wait to get to office, we came to office every single day all through the pandemic, I love what I do & truly live the quote - create a (work) life you don’t need a vacation from ! — Namita (@namitathapar) June 20, 2022

Thapar urged people to stop wearing ‘I work long hours, I travel a lot, I have no time for family’ as a badge of honour. She also urged fellow entrepreneurs to take steps to fix the work-life balance of employees at all the companies. Fixing the work-life balance will ensure that “we have a mentally fit and more productive generation”.

Stop wearing ‘ I work long hours, I travel a lot, I have no time for family’ as a badge of honour, let’s fix work life balance at all companies so we have a mentally fit & more productive generation next that get quality time & involvement from both parents. June 10, 2022

Her tweet garnered a lot of traction among users, with the majority supporting a healthy work-life balance for employees.