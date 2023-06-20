Who Is Nandan Nilekani? The Infosys Co-founder And Aadhaar-Architect, Who Donated Rs 315 crore To IIT Bombay

New Delhi: Infosys Co-founder and Chairman Nandan Nilekani has donated Rs 315 crore ($38.5 million) Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay --his alma mater. Nilekani had already given the institute Rs 85 crore, bringing the total amount of his contributions to Rs 400 crore.

In Bengaluru on Tuesday, Nilekani and professor Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director of IIT Bombay, formally signed the memorandum of collaboration.

In Today's success story, we will talk about Nandan Nilekani, the Infosys co-founder and Aadhaar-Architect.

Nandan Nilekani's Career Profile

Nilekani started his career at Patni Computer Systems in Mumbai in 1978. He was one of the seven engineers who founded Infosys in 1981 and remained Infosys CEO from 2002 to 2007.

Nilekani has held various posts in Infosys including those of Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, President, and Chief Operating Officer. He left Infosys in July 2009 to serve as the chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

Nandan Nilekani Political Career

Nilekani resigned from this post in March 2014 to contest the 16th Lok Sabha election from the South Bangalore constituency. Nilekani co-founded India's National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) as well as the Bengaluru chapter of The IndUS Entrepreneurs (TiE). He also won The Economist Social & Economic Innovation Award in 2014 for leading UIDAI (Aadhaar).

Nandan Nilekani Is A Prolific Investor

A prolific investor, Nilekani has invested in over a dozen startup ventures including sectors like Automotive, Information Services, Logistic, Electrical Equipment, Information Services. Couple of years ago he also launched start-up venture capital firm Fundamentum Partnership.

Nandan Nilekani's IIT Bombay Connect

Nilekani enrolled in IIT Bombay in 1973 and earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. Nilekani has continued to be involved with the Institute for the past 50 years in a variety of capacities. He sat on the Board of Governors from 2005 to 2011 and the IIT Bombay Heritage Foundation from 1999 to 2009. He received the renowned Distinguished Alumnus Award in 1999, and then in 2019, as part of IIT Bombay's 57th convocation, he received an Honorary Doctorate.

Nandan Nilekani Birth, Family

Nandan Mohanrao Nilekani was born on 2 June 1955 to parents Durga and Mohan Rao Nilekani. His father was a general manager of Mysore and Minerva Mills. Nilekani attened the Bishop Cotton Boys' School and St. Joseph's High School Dharwad, Karnataka PU College Dharwad.

Nandan Nilekani Marriage, Children

Nilekani married Rohini Nilekani (formerly Soman), whom he met at an IIT quiz event. Nihar and Janhavi are their two children, both hold undergraduate degrees from Yale University.

Nandan Nilekani's Realtime Net Worth

As per Forbes Realtime Billionaire Index figures, Nandan Nilekani's realtime net worth as of 20-06-2023 is USD 2.6 billion (213,158,524,800.00 Indian Rupee).