Why netizens are saying old is gold in response to Anand Mahindra's tweet; Know the reason here

New Delhi: Anand Mahindra recently posted a video showing several items that people used to keep in their homes during the 1980s and 1990s. However, those are no longer in use because we have updated, technologically far more sophisticated versions of the same.

What a wonderful trip down memory lane! Do you know whether somebody has gathered these real, tangible things and put them on exhibit at a museum? I believe GenZ would like to see them... The film was shared by a wealthy businessman in the form of a dinosaur museum. (Also Read: THIS bank offers HIGHEST interest rate on FDs for women-- check calculator, interest rates, other key details)

An antique landline phone, a scooter, an iron, and several different types of lanterns may be seen in the video. It also features an antique alarm clock, an antique torchlight, a kerosene burner, and a container. Along with a tape recorder, typewriter, and transistor radio, the video also features cassettes. (Also Read: Invest once in THIS SBI scheme, get monthly returns; check return calculator, interest rate, other key details)

The video also includes old print adverts for products like Lux soap, an Agfa Isola camera, Filmfare, which featured young Waheeda Rehman, Madhubala, Padmini, and Smriti Biswas, and a Bombay Dyeing advertisement with a young Amitabh Bachchan.

Additionally, the video features cigarette advertisements from more established brands like Charminar with young Jacky Shroff and Panama. It displays vintage advertisements for products including Eveready batteries, Pond's talc, Colgate tooth powder, Dalda vanaspati, and the Rajdoot DTS 175 motorcycle. Lata Mangeshkar's rendition of the 1958 film Shirin Farhad's song Guzra Hua Zamana plays throughout the entire clip.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit responded to Mahindra's post by saying, "Sir, all this is accessible at Chor Bazar & Oshiwara market (Mumbai)." We purchase all of this for our shoots right here from local markets.

"Evergreen and nostalgic. What a time that was, and it will be hard for our younger generation to comprehend. One Twitter user remarked, "Watching this collection gave me chills and transported me back to those lovely old times.