topStoriesenglish2575530
NewsBusinessCompanies
WIPRO

Wipro Offering Freshers Lower Pay --Check How Much Company Wants to Pay

Candidates who come within the bracket of Rs 6.5 lakh per annum, waiting to be on-boarded, received an email from the management of Wipro on February 16, asking them whether they would work for lesser pay.

Last Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 08:22 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Wipro Offering Freshers Lower Pay --Check How Much Company Wants to Pay

Bengaluru: At a time when the job market is hit by rising layoffs, Wipro has written to fresh recruits who have been offered Rs 6.5 lakh per annum, asking if they would be able to work for Rs 3.5 lakh per annum.

The move has come from Wipro following delays in onboarding 2022 batch of graduates.

Candidates who come within the bracket of Rs 6.5 lakh per annum, waiting to be on-boarded, received an email from the management of Wipro on February 16, asking them whether they would work for lesser pay, telling them to respond by February 20, according to sources.

"Like others in our industry, we continue to assess global economies and customer needs, which factor into our hiring plans. We appreciate your commitment and patience as we try to identify joining opportunities for you. Currently, we have certain project engineer roles available for recruitment with an annual compensation of Rs 3.5 lakh. We would like to offer all our velocity graduates in the FY2023 batch an opportunity to opt for these roles," the email read.

The email added, "If you choose to accept this offer, all previous offers will stand void. We encourage you to grab this opportunity as it is time-bound."

Sources also said that if a candidate chooses not to accept the offer with lesser pay, he/she can hold on to the original offer.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985
DNA Video
DNA: When the stethoscope was invented in 1781
DNA Video
DNA: Do you know the anti-India 'agenda holder' George Soros?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How to protect children from the 'known enemy' of the eyes?
DNA Video
DNA: When famous film director Dadasaheb Phalke died in 1944
DNA Video
DNA: Why suicide is easy for daily wage workers?
DNA Video
DNA: They kept on demolishing the mosque..the policemen kept watching the spectacle
DNA Video
DNA: Order to increase India's stature in 'world order'