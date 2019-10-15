close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Wipro

Wipro Q2 profit jumps 35% YoY to Rs 2,552 crore

The net income of the company for the quarter was Rs 25.5 billion ($361.4 million) which is 35.1 percent higher on a year-on-year basis.

Wipro Q2 profit jumps 35% YoY to Rs 2,552 crore

Software services provider Wipro on Tuesday reported a 35 per cent increase in profit to Rs 2,552 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal compared with Rs 1,889 crore in the corresponding period of the last year. The IT behemoth's revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 15,125.6 crore for the quarter, marking a rise of 2.78 per cent compared to Rs 14,716.10 crore the previous quarter. 

“We had good in-quarter execution on both revenues and margins. The overall growth was broad-based on 6 out of 7 industry verticals growing on a year-on-year basis and we signed a large deal in India aligned to our strategy of taking global offerings to India customers,” said Abidali Z Neemuchwala, CEO and managing director, Wipro.

The operating margin of Wipro for the quarter was at 18.1 percent, up by 3.1 percent from September 2018. The net income of the company for the quarter was Rs 25.5 billion ($361.4 million) which is 35.1 percent higher on a year-on-year basis.

Wipro's Earnings Per Share (EPS) for the July-September quarter was Rs 4.3 per share, 36.7 percent higher from a year ago. In the quarter ended September 30, 2019, Wipro concluded the buyback of 323.1 million equity shares, which resulted in a total cash outflow of Rs 10,500 crore.

"In the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Company has concluded the buyback of 323.1 million equity shares as approved earlier by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on April 16, 2019. This has resulted in a total cash outflow of Rs 105 billion ($1.49 billion)," the company said in its stock exchange filing.

Tags:
WiproWipro Q2 resultWipro Q2 profit
Next
Story

Air India becomes first airline globally to use Taxibot on Airbus flight

Must Watch

PT1M6S

Breaking News: P Chidambaram to be arrested by ED in INX media scam