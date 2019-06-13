close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yes Bank

Yes Bank shares continue to fall; tank 13.5%

Shares of the bank plummeted 12.96 per cent to close at Rs 117.20 on the BSE. During the day, it tumbled 13.77 per cent to Rs 116.10 its multi-year low. At the NSE, shares dropped 13.46 per cent to close at Rs 116.60.

Yes Bank shares continue to fall; tank 13.5%

New Delhi: Yes Bank stock Thursday tumbled nearly 13.5 per cent amid concerns over the state of corporate governance at the lender.

Live TV

Shares of the bank plummeted 12.96 per cent to close at Rs 117.20 on the BSE. During the day, it tumbled 13.77 per cent to Rs 116.10 its multi-year low. At the NSE, shares dropped 13.46 per cent to close at Rs 116.60.

The scrip was the worst hit among the front-line companies on both key indices during the trade.

Shares of Yes Bank dropped over 3 per cent Wednesday also. In two days, it is market valuation has fallen by Rs 5,093.24 crore to Rs 27,154.76 crore on the BSE.

Moody's Investors Service has placed Yes Bank's ratings under review for a possible downgrade citing its high exposure to the struggling NBFC and realty sectors.

"The ongoing liquidity pressures on finance companies will negatively impact the credit profile of Yes Bank, given its sizeable exposure to weaker companies in the sector," a Moody's note said Tuesday. 

Meanwhile, Rana Kapoor, the former managing director and chief executive at Yes Bank Thursday denied reports that he is attempting a comeback to the bank and said he has full confidence in his successor Ravneet Gill.

Kapoor's term was curtailed by RBI due to a slew of concerns, including poor governance and loan practices.

"Media reports have suggested that I am attempting a comeback to the board, in spite of my unequivocal denial to them," Kapoor said in a series of tweets. 

Tags:
Yes BankBSERana KapoorRBI
Next
Story

Jet Airways shares tumble nearly 18% after bourses announce trading restrictions

Must Watch

PT11M37S

5W1H: Watch top news with research and latest updates, 13th June 2019