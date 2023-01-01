Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal becomes delivery executive on New Year's eve, Netizens react

New Delhi: Zomato co-founder and head Deepinder Goyal became delivery boy of the food delivery platform on the New Year’s eve as the company saw major uptick for demand. He shared the update on his official Twitter account and said he was going to deliver a couple of orders on his own right. He further said he should be back in an hour or so.

Later, in another tweet, he informed that he had got the first order from Zomato office itself. He wrote, “My first delivery brought me back to the Zomato office.”

My first delivery brought me back to the zomato office. Lolwut! https://t.co/zdt32ozWqJ pic.twitter.com/g5Dr8SzVJP — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2022

Netizens praise Deepinder Goyal’s effort and dedication

One user named Radhika Gupta wrote, “Respect Deepinder! Incredible passion, just incredible. Incidentally Blinkit was my discovery of 2022, life changing when you have a little baby.”

Respect Deepinder! Incredible passion, just incredible. Incidentally Blinkit was my discovery of 2022, life changing when you have a little baby :) — Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) December 31, 2022

Food delivery apps sees huge demands on New Year’s eve

Deepinder Goyal returned to the office a few hours later. He tweeted that in the stint he delivered 4 orders in which one of them to an elderly couple celebrating NYE with their grandchildren.

Back in office. Delivered 4 orders; one of them to an elderly couple celebrating NYE with their grandchildren — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2022

He also shared a fun fact of the amount of orders the company recieved on the New Year's eve was equal to the amount of orders the company had got in the first three years.