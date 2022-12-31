New Delhi: Nothing smartphone maker company founder CEO Carl Pei has shared his predictions for 2023. Some of the predictions are terrific in the 10-points list. He believed that humanity will see one AI killer app in 2023. He added that we hadn’t seen nothing yet.

ALSO READ | From Apple Ultra Watch to Meta VR headset; Top 5 gadgets that grabbed attention of Indians in 2022 - In PICS

Here are his all 10 predictions.

At least one AI killer app will emerge (we haven’t seen nothing yet). Tesla becomes just another car brand, as traditional car brands catch up. Twitter does really well due to Elon spending lots of time on it. The metaverse remains far from mass adoption. …But Mark turns things around at Meta by running a tighter ship. Apple shares go up because it’s a very high quality business. The smartphone keeps getting stronger as a distribution tool for software and services. World governments make tougher moves against Apple and their anti-consumer behaviors. Companies actually try and make money, and hard work is in vogue again. Hybrid work will fade, and companies will choose full remote or full on-site.

ALSO READ | Elon Musk becomes first person in history to lose $200 billion - Check details

My 2023 predictions:

1. At least one AI killer app will emerge (we haven’t seen nothing yet)

2. Tesla becomes just another car brand, as traditional car brands catch up

3. Twitter does really well due to Elon spending lots of time on it — Carl Pei (@getpeid) December 30, 2022

When a Twitter user asked to clarify on ‘just another car company’ point, Car Pei said that the stock price would come down to levels more comparable to other auto brands, focused on business fundamentals.

Netizens start tagging 'Remind me of this' tweet after 1-year

Twitter users have started responding on Car Pei’s tweet by tagging Remind me of this account 1-year later. A Twitter account that is purely dedicated to remind users about any tweet on specific date which you mentioned to it.