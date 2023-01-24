topStoriesenglish2565264
Zomato CEO Posts Openings for 800 Positions Across 5 Roles on Linkedin

The CEO of the food aggregator firm has posted ads for five positions on his LinkedIn account. These posts included chief of staff to CEO, generalist, growth manager, product owner, and software development engineer.

Last Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 04:56 PM IST|Source: PTI

Gurgaon: In contrary to layoffs currently happening with global tech giants, Zomato Chief Executive Officer Deepinder Goyal has posted on LinkedIn that the company is looking at hiring about 800 positions and posted their vacancy across five roles that included engineers, product managers, growth managers, and others.

 "To express interest in knowing more about any of these roles, please mail me at deepinder@zomato.com -- me and/ or my team will be prompt in responding to you and closing the loop either way," Goyal said in his LinkedIn post.

On Monday there were reports that food aggregator Zomato has scrapped its 10-minute delivery service a year after piloting it in Bengaluru, Gurugram and in some areas of Delhi.

It is rebranding the business and working on a new menu with its restaurant partners. The food aggregator firm during March last year had announced plans to roll out Instant--a 10-minute food delivery service.The company`s co-founder and chief technology officer, Gunjan Patidar, resigned earlier this month.

 Whereas in November last year, co-founder Mohit Gupta quit Zomato. Rahul Ganjoo, the head of new initiatives, resigned and left the food aggregator in November.

