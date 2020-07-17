2nd Test, Day 1: Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes take England to 207/3 against West Indies at stumps

Opener Dom Sibley and all-rounder Ben Stokes smashed a half-century each to guide England to 207 for three at stumps on the opening day of the first Test at Old Trafford Cricket Stadium in Manchester on Thursday.

At stumps, Dom Sibley and Ben Stokes were batting at the crease at their respective scores of 86 and 59.

Earlier in the day, Jason Holder won the toss and opted to bowl first against England.

Opener Rory Burns departed cheaply for 15 runs after being caught leg before wicket on a Roston Chase delivery in the 14th over at the stroke of tea.

Chase then removed Zak Crawley for duck on the very first ball after tea.

Sibley then joined forces with regular captain Joe Root, who missed the opening Test in order to attend the birth of his second child.The duo stitched a crucial 52-run partnership before Root was dismissed by Alzarri Joseph for 23 runs.

Sibley then joined Stokes at the crease and the duo not only smashed a half-century each but also stitched a partnership of more than 126 runs to put England in a good position at the end of the day.

For West Indies, Roston Chase bagged two wickets while conceding 53 runs. Alzarri Joseph also added a wicket to his account.

Notably, West Indies won the opening Test by four wickets against England at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.