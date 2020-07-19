2nd Test, Day 4: England 37/2 at stumps, still leading West Indies by 219 runs

England were reduced to 37 for two in their second innings at stumps on the fourth day of the second Test against West Indies at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Sunday.

At the end of the day's play, England were still leading the Caribbean side by 219 runs, with Ben Stokes (16) and skipper Joe Root (8) remaining unbeaten at the crease.

For West Indies, Kemar Roach ended the day with two wickets after removing Jos Buttler (0) and Zak Crawley (11).

Earlier in the day, West Indies resumed their first innings at 32 for one, with Kraigg Brathwaite (6) and Alzarri Joseph (14) batting at the crease.

The duo stitched a 54-run partnership for the second wicket before Joseph was dismissed by Dom Bess for 32.

Subsequently, Shai Hope also failed to score big and was departed for 71-ball 25 after being caught by Jos Buttler behind the wicket off a Sam Curran delivery.

Shamarh Brooks (68) then shared a 76-run stand with Brathwaite (75) and 43-run partnership with Roston Chase (51) to bring the West Indies close to the 250-run mark.

However, after the trio's dismissals, the West Indies failed to stitch a partnership and were eventually bundled out for 287 runs in their first innings.

For England, Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes bagged three wickets each. While Sam Curran claimed two wickets, Dom Bess and Ben Stokes also added a wicket in their account.

Earlier, all-rounder Ben Stokes (176) and Dom Sibley (120) had not only smashed a century each but also stitched a mammoth partnership of 260 runs to help the hosts declare their first-innings at 469/9 on Day 2.

The third day of the ongoing Test between the two sides was called off without a ball being bowled due to incessent rain.