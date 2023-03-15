topStoriesenglish2583910
3 Indian Players In Top 4 Best All-Rounders In The World; R Ashwin Retains No 1 Spot In ICC Test Bowling Rankings

Jadeja was out for six months due to injury and in his comeback series vs Australia, he finished with 22 wickets from 4 matches which has helped him massively in the ICC Test all-rounders rankings

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 05:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin and Axar Patel feature in the top four of the ICC Test All-rounders rankings. While Jadeja sits atop the rankings with 431 points, R Ashwin follows him with 359 points. Patel sits on fourth in the table with 216 points. On number 3 is Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan and Ben Stokes is World No 5. Not to forget, Ashwin has also retained 5th spot in ICC Test Bowling rankings. Ashwin was recently named the Player of the Series for his 25 wickets in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

At the same time, star India batter Virat Kohli has jumped seven places to 13th in the Test batting charts. In the fourth Test vs Australia, he ended his long-due Test hundred as he had not made one in more than 3 years. He stroked a brilliant 186 in the drawn last Test in Ahmedabad, ending a 1205-day wait for the century. Kohli was also the second-highest scorer in the series with 297 runs from 4 Tests, behind leading run-scorer Usman Khawaja by just 36 runs. 

Jadeja took second-most wickets in the Test series vs Australia behind Ashwin. He finished with 22 wickets in 4 matches which came at an average of 18.86 and included two five-fors.

New Zealand captain Tim Southee too made big jump in the bowlers rankings. He rose six places to 12th spot in the list of best Test bowlers. This was thanks to his seven-wicket haul against Sri Lanka in Christchurch. Daryl Mitchell improves four places to eighth on the Test batter rankings after scores of 102 and 81 against the island nation. 

Jadeja's comeback is being hailed by fans in India. The all-rounder was out due for six months due to a knee injury for which he was operated. He made comeback in the first Test at Nagpur with a five-wicket haul. He also made good contributions with the bat in the series.

